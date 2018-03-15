15 displaced after fire destroys three homes in Indian Land retirement community

Fifteen people and a total of five families are displaced after a massive fire destroyed three homes and damaged three others in a retirement community in Indian Land Thursday afternoon.

According to Lancaster County Fire officials, the incident happened on Daffodil Court in the Sun City Carolina Lakes community. Firefighters said the flames started with a brush fire but did not give further details.

Officials said low humidity with high winds on a National Weather Service-declared high fire danger day, led to the total loss of three homes with a fourth damaged and uninhabitable.

Five additional homes have minor exterior damage due to the rapidly moving grass fire.

The fire started at the rear of a house due to an incompletely extinguished cigarette whose ashes were blown by the high winds into the pine straw and grass surrounding the house.

The fire moved quickly and involved other structures.

All residents were able to safely exit their homes with their pets. Dry grass, high winds, low humidity were all factors in the rapid spread of the fire.

Firefighters were met with challenging fire conditions and were able to prevent the spread to even more structures.

There's no word if any injuries were reported.?

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.