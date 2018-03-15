Two charged with murder in Feb. shooting death of teen found near Charlotte park

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a Charlotte homicide investigation that happened in early February.

Damien Alonzo Mackins II, 19, was found shot to death just before 9:50 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, on a wooded trail in the 9100 block of Newell Baptist Church Road, near Newell Park.

Mykel Washington, 19, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon in an incident prior to Mackins' death. After being interviewed on those charges, he was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Mackins' death.

Andre Kashawn Clark, also 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon Mackins' death.

Investigators have not said what evidence led to naming Washington or Clark as suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

