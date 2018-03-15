VIDEO: Mooresville 11th grader surprised with special promposal

A student at Mooresville High School got the surprise of his life recently with a "promposal" that was caught on tape.

Otto, who is in the 11th grade, has Down Syndrome. His mother, Myra, says he never thought he'd get to experience going to prom - but that's now changed thanks to a fellow 11th grader named Lilyan.

Lilyan is a peer mentor in Otto's class, the "Learning Lab," for exceptional children with severe and profound disabilities.

Teacher Stephanie Wright says Lily has always been a close friend to all the kids in the Learning Lab, and that she was nervous to ask Otto.

She's the one who recorded the special moment.

"They’re good friends," Wright said. "This was not just some random student asking a special needs student to a dance. Lily is really a wonderful person. I took the video because Otto's mom was at work and couldn’t be here, and she really wanted to see."

Myra says her son is beside himself with excitement.

"This promposal meant a ton to all of our family," Myra said. "Otto just loves school."

