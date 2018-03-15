300 East’s Lamb & Mushroom Ragout

3# boneless leg of lamb or lamb shoulder, cut into appx. 3” chunks
1 large carrot, peeled and diced
2 stalk celery, diced
1/2 yellow onion, diced
6 whole garlic cloves
3 sprig fresh thyme
1 - 1/2 cups red wine
2t kosher salt
2t ground black pepper
Ragout:
Reserved fat from searing
2 stalks celery, ¼” dice
1 large carrot, peeled, ¼” dice
1 small yellow onion, ¼” dice
2t fresh rosemary, chopped
2 small cloves garlic, minced
1/4t red pepper flakes
1/4t ground cinnamon
1c red wine
1-14.5oz can crushed tomatoes
2T tomato paste
Reserved braising liquid
1.5# cremini mushrooms, sliced
Shredded braised lamb
Kosher salt & black pepper to taste
Braise the lamb:
Heat oven to 375F.
Scatter carrot, celery and onion in a large roaster or casserole and set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet. Sear lamb in batches, about 5 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove lamb to roaster or casserole (place on top of vegetables) and reserve fat in a heatproof container.
Scatter garlic, thyme, salt and pepper over lamb. Add wine and enough cold water to barely cover. Cover with foil and seal tightly.
Braise in preheated oven until tender, 4-4.5 hours. Remove lamb to a baking sheet and allow to cool enough to handle. Strain braising liquid, discarding vegetables and reserving liquid. Shred lamb into bite sized pieces.
Make the ragout:
Heat the reserved fat from searing in a large dutch oven. Add carrot, celery, onion and rosemary, and saute vegetables until onion is translucent. Add garlic, pepper flakes and cinnamon and saute another 5 minutes. Stir in wine and cook 5 minutes longer. Add crushed and diced tomatoes and tomato paste, then add braising liquid. Simmer on low for 1 hour, then stir in mushrooms and shredded lamb.
Bring sauce back to a simmer and season with salt and pepper. Ladle over hot pasta and serve.