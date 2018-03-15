67-year-old gets suspended sentence for sex crime involving 5-year-old

The piglets are on oxygen, getting medication and being treated with ointment for skin burns.More >>
The piglets are on oxygen, getting medication and being treated with ointment for skin burns.More >>
The veteran was surprised to learn that he had been declared dead by the Veterans Affairs Department last month.More >>
The veteran was surprised to learn that he had been declared dead by the Veterans Affairs Department last month.More >>
In April of 2014, Gary Wayne Baldwin, at the time 63-years-old, picked up a 5-year-old girl from her home, telling the girl's mother that he was taking her to Walmart to buy and toy and have ice cream.More >>
In April of 2014, Gary Wayne Baldwin, at the time 63-years-old, picked up a 5-year-old girl from her home, telling the girl's mother that he was taking her to Walmart to buy and toy and have ice cream.More >>
The accused gunman in the deadly officer-involved shooting in York County has been released from the hospital and is in Charlotte-Mecklenburg police custody.More >>
The accused gunman in the deadly officer-involved shooting in York County has been released from the hospital and is in Charlotte-Mecklenburg police custody.More >>
In early 2018, Charlotte-area hospitals restricted access for visitors under 12 due to the growing number of flu cases. Officials said the restrictions will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Friday.More >>
In early 2018, Charlotte-area hospitals restricted access for visitors under 12 due to the growing number of flu cases. Officials said the restrictions will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Friday.More >>