Charlotte man wanted for battery of unborn child arrested

A Charlotte man who was wanted on multiple charges including assault on a female and battery of an unborn child has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Terrence White, 26, was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. White reportedly cut the device off on Sunday.

In addition to assault on a female and battery of unborn child, White was wanted for damaging property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

White was last known to be in the area near the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact the electronic monitoring unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

