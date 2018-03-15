Piglets rescued from house fire being treated in Indian Trail

Six little piglets are being treated for burns they suffered in a house fire Sunday night. The babies are residing at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail.

The two-week-old piglets, believed to be pot belly pigs, are showing signs of improvement, the rescue's animal care manager Maria Brenes said.

"They didn’t want to eat, they were sad,” Brenes said when the piglets first arrived. The babies were picked up at Carolina Waterfowl by an independent rescue, which a woman runs out of her home. The woman's home caught fire, injuring the piglets and killing several of the woman's animals.

"She's the only person that we call when pigs are in need because she's pretty much the only one that will help," Carolina Waterfowl said of the woman, Donna. "She lost 3 of her pets in the fire."

The piglets are on oxygen, getting medication and being treated with ointment for skin burns. Like many babies, the piglets are being fed a special formula every three hours.

“They are even warming up to us – they like the belly rubs. They will come to you when you get in their cage," Brenes said of the piglets.

Brenes says adoption is a possibility, but no definite details have been released yet.

