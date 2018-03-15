Man accused of shooting York County officers released from hospital, booked in jail

Nearly two months after a deadly officer-involved shooting in York County, the accused gunman has been released from the hospital Thursday and is in Charlotte-Mecklenburg police custody.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center following the standoff on Jan. 16 where he reportedly shot multiple York County deputies and a York County police officer. Sheriff’s Detective Mike Doty was killed during the stand-off and Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Kyle Cummings were injured.

McCall was shot by officers, ending the hours-long stand-off that started as a domestic violence call at a home in the 3000 block of Farrier Lane. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said.

McCall had been at CMC since the morning of the shooting.

Under South Carolina state law, if a police officer is murdered in the line of duty the charge could carry the death penalty as a sentence.

McCall was booked in the Mecklenburg County Jail and is awaiting an extradition hearing on Friday. McCall is being held on a fugitive of justice warrant out of North Carolina.

He has not been charged but has warrants in South Carolina for murder, three counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the suspected gunman's lawyer, McCall's family said he was a "loving Christian, husband of over 20 years, father of two great kid, son and brother."

Family members said the shooting was "something uncharacteristic of Chris' past and seemingly promising future."

Little is known about the suspected gunman. According to a FOIA request with the National Archives, McCall was in the Army from 1991 to 1994 as a petroleum supply specialist. The documentation revealed a number of awards, including “Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar.” He was stationed at a number of bases across the U.S. including Fort Bragg but was never deployed.

York Police Chaplain and Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church Matt Burrell says he knew of McCall because their children went to school together.

“He seemed like a good father, a Christian man,” Burrell said. “The interaction that we had with him a person that you never would have been like ‘Hey one day you need to be worried about this person’.”

