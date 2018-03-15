Man charged in February Verizon Wireless robbery, assault in southwest Charlotte

A man accused of robbing and assaulting three people at a Verizon Wireless store last month has been arrested.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 24-year-old Craven Withers robbed the Verizon Wireless store in the 600 block of Tyvola Road on Feb. 16. Withers and another person reportedly went inside and pulled out weapons. The two then assaulted three people and robbed them, police say.

Withers and the other robber fled the scene in a vehicle being driven by a third person.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

Withers was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree kidnapping. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

