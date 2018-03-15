Man wanted in Caldwell County armed robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in Caldwell County armed robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a convenience store in Caldwell County Thursday morning. 

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the robbery occurred at Pappy's Market on Dudley Shoals Road shortly after the business opened at 7 a.m. The clerk told deputies that a man came into the store carrying a long rifle. The robber took property and then reportedly forced the clerk into a back room.

The man fled the scene in a white sedan, deputies say. Deputies say the vehicle the robber was in had left heading towards the Five Points Intersection near Granite Falls. 

The robber was wearing a green polo shirt under a reversible "work type" jacket with a camouflage pattern on the inside and lime green on the outside. Deputies say the man was also wearing a gray hoodie over his head which covered a part of his face. 

No one was injured in the robbery. 

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. 

