Charlotte-area hospitals expected to lift visitor restrictions as flu visits decrease

The flu restrictions that have been in effect for Charlotte-area in-patient hospitals will be lifted on Friday, Atrium Health announced Thursday.

In early 2018, Charlotte-area hospitals restricted access for visitors under 12 due to the growing number of flu cases. Officials said the restrictions will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Friday due to a "significant drop in the number of patients being seen with flu-like symptoms."

Novant Health, Cone Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health are also lifting their hospital restrictions at the same time on Friday "to prevent confusion among the public and avoid a patchwork of varying restrictions," Atrium Health officials said.

Health officials said nearly three percent of patients are being seen for flu-like illness in comparison to around twelve percent of people who were seen regarding the flu in February.

Even though officials are seeing a decline in flu-related visits, Atrium Health is asking people who are "experiencing flu-like symptoms to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital."

Below are hospitals affected by the visitation policy:

Carolinas Medical Center

Levine Children’s Hospital

Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy

Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast

Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville

Carolinas HealthCare System Union

Carolinas HealthCare System University

Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln

Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland

Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge

Carolinas HealthCare System Stanly

Carolinas HealthCare System Anson

Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Charlotte

Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Davidson

Carolinas Rehabilitation-Charlotte

Carolinas Rehabilitation-NorthEast

Carolinas Rehabilitation-Mt. Holly

Carolinas Rehabilitation-Pineville

There has been a total of 276 flu deaths reported in North Carolina for this season.

The flu season started October 1. North Carolina health officials say the 12 new flu deaths were reported between Feb. 25 and March 3. There have been more than 200 flu deaths in South Carolina.

There are some signs of improvement.

According to WIS, the total number of flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in South Carolina dropped in the last week. DHEC reported 34 more lab confirmed deaths, but 26 of those can be attributed to previous weeks, WIS reported.

The flu season usually runs through May.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the flu. The agency is waiving administrative for the flu shot at its public health clinics.

Multiple flu infections in the same person are rare but not unheard of.

"It would be bad luck but it has happened - based on strains," said Michael Anthony "Tony" Moody, chief medical officer of Duke University's Human Vaccine Institute. "The strains tend not to circulate at the same time. You can catch them back to back to back like that."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is urging people to protect themselves against the virus.

"We're in the middle of a nationwide flu epidemic and I'm asking North Carolinians to do their part to stay healthy and stop the flu from spreading," Cooper said in a statement.

Carolinas Healthcare System announced that they changed their name to Atrium Health on Feb. 7. The move came as the healthcare system sought to combine with UNC Health Care, transitioning to a regional healthcare giant.

The company said the name change reflects the system's evolution as it establishes the next generation of care settings. The history of the now Atrium Health dates back to 1940 when the system began as Charlotte Memorial Hospital.

