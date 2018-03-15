Third teen arrested in deadly 2017 Rowan County shooting

An 18-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Rowan County was arrested Thursday morning.

Xavier Dionne Lowe was wanted in the shooting death of 24-year-old Kornell Cook. The fatal shooting happened in August 2017 at an apartment complex on Williams Road, between Standish Street and Old Plank Road in Salisbury.

When officers arrived they found Cook dead at the back door of one of the apartments. Police on scene said that Cook had been shot multiple times.

Lowe was arrested around 8 a.m. Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. Police say he had been "on the run" since the August shooting.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

Two other teens were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Elija-wn Unique Oglesby, 18, and Travaree D'Von Miller, 18, were both wanted for murder in this shooting, officers said. Oglesby and Miller were also both charged with murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Officials say Oglesby turned himself in to the Salisbury Police Department.

