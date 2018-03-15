May 18 primary election coming soon, registration deadline coming in April

Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian primary elections must register by April 13, 2018.

A voter who has moved since the last election must change their address by the same date. All qualified voters may vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Primary. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in either the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Primary. The Elections Office has mail-in voter registration forms available. These forms must be postmarked no later than April 13, 2018 to be a valid application to register for the Primary. Any person may pick up these forms at the Elections Office or at any of the county libraries.

Two members of the Kannapolis Board of Education, Area 1 (Cabarrus), and City of Salisbury Lease Referendum will have an Election concurrently with the Primary Elections.

Requests for Absentee ballots will be available beginning March 19, 2018. Forms can be found and printed from our BOE Website or, request forms are located at the Board of Elections Office, located at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, Suite D10, Salisbury, NC 28147. (West End Plaza/Old Salisbury Mall beside Badcock furniture). A voter or an immediate relative may request for a ballot to be mailed. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

No excuse One-Stop Voting will begin on April 19th through May 5th 2018

SEE LOCATIONS AND TIMES BELOW:

County Office- Voting will start at this location on Thursday, April 19, 2018

1935 Jake Alexander Voting will end at this location on Saturday, May 5, 2018

Blvd., West 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

Salisbury, NC 28147 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 and May 5, 2018

Voting Entrance Closed on Sunday

South Rowan Library- Voting will start at this location on Friday, April 20, 2018

920 Kimball Road Voting will end at this location on Friday, May 4, 2018

Landis, NC 28088 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018

Closed on Sunday

Rockwell American Voting will start at this location on Friday, April 20, 2018

Legion Building - Voting will end at this location on Friday, May 4, 2018

8580 US Hwy 52 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

Rockwell, NC 28138 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018

Closed on Sunday

If needed, a second primary will be held on June 26, 2018 or July 17, 2018 (for federal offices). South and East One-Stop sites will not be open if a second primary is scheduled.

For further information regarding registration, location of polling places, absentee ballots or other election matters, call the elections office at 704-216-8140 or go to our website: www.rowancountync.gov

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.