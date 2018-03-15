'Rowdy' joins the force in Kannapolis

Rowdy is the newest K-9 Officer now serving at the Kannapolis Police Department. Officer Rowdy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, born in Hungary.

He and his handler, Officer Alan Galyan, have recently completed intensive training in order to work together as a K-9 unit. They are assigned to the Patrol Unit.

Rowdy is a dual-purpose canine, meaning he is certified in narcotics and tracking, along with handler protection and apprehension.

