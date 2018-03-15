Sandy Parsons to face judge today on murder, child abuse charges

The man who led investigators to the remains of the adopted daughter he is now accused of killing will make his first court appearance in Rowan County on Thursday.

Sandy Parsons had been serving time in federal prison on fraud charges. In August of 2016 Parsons led investigators to a shallow grave on his family's property in South Carolina. It was there that the remains of Erica Parsons were found.

The girl had been missing since November, 2011, but only reported missing in July, 2013.

Three weeks ago Sandy Parsons and his wife Casey Parsons were indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, felony concealment of death, and felony obstruction of justice.

On Wednesday, Casey Parsons made her first appearance in court. Judge Lori Hamilton read the charges against Parsons, and Parsons requested a court appointed attorney.

