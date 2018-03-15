Sandy Parsons to face judge today on murder, child abuse charges

Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Primary Elections must register by April 13, 2018.More >>
Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Primary Elections must register by April 13, 2018.More >>
Rowdy is the newest K-9 Officer now serving at the Kannapolis Police Department. Officer Rowdy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, born in Hungary.More >>
Rowdy is the newest K-9 Officer now serving at the Kannapolis Police Department. Officer Rowdy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, born in Hungary.More >>
The man who led investigators to the remains of the adopted daughter he is now accused of killing will make his first court appearance in Rowan County on Thursday.More >>
The man who led investigators to the remains of the adopted daughter he is now accused of killing will make his first court appearance in Rowan County on Thursday.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 47. The vehicle fire has shut down a northbound lane.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 47. The vehicle fire has shut down a northbound lane.More >>
Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable.More >>
Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable.More >>