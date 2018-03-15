Vehicle fire shuts down lane on I-77 in Iredell County

A vehicle fire shut down a lane on Interstate 77 in Iredell County for some time Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 47 in Troutman. The vehicle fire shut down a northbound lane.

The lane reopened around 7:20 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident. No other details were released.

