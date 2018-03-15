BLOG: Sunshine, milder temperatures for the end of the workweek

Gusty Breezes Blow

Milder Afternoon Temps

Half & Half Weekend

Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable. Mostly clear and dry Thursday night, with lows mainly in the 40s, it won’t be as cold as recent nights.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine to start, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs again will run a bit above average in the mid to upper 60s.

Beyond the workweek, if you're making plans for the weekend, be mindful there is an increasing chance for rain – mainly on the light side – for at least the first half of Saturday, but it certainly does not appear to be a washout. More clouds and rain will keep temps in the 50s across the mountains and foothills, though low to mid 60s are expected in the Charlotte, despite the weather.

Following the wet start on Saturday, we’ll dry out Saturday night and rebound yet again Sunday, jumping back into the mid to upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Next chance for showers looks to be Monday into early Tuesday with highs in the chilly 50s Monday and low to mid 60s on Tuesday.

Hope you have a great day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

