More school delays, bulletproof gear for kids

Good morning! Kristen Miranda with you bright and early on this Thursday morning...and it is another morning of school delays in our mountain counties.
We have the full list of closings on our website at wbtv.com/closings and we'll get the full forecast from Al Conklin starting at 4:30am on WBTV News This Morning to see why the conditions are warranting delays.
Today Sandy Parsons is expected it appear in court on murder and child abuse charges. It has been more than 7 years since the death of his adopted daughter Erica. His wife faced the same charges yesterday.
The younger sister of Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof is in trouble with the law for what she allegedly had in her possession in school and what she said on social media.
We have been hearing all of these stories about problems and tragedies for people traveling with pets on airplanes so this morning we are offering some advice from experts if YOU have to travel with your furry friend.
And in the wake of yesterday's student walk-out to draw attention to gun control, we have a SPECIAL REPORT for you this morning. Our Micah Smith is looking at bulletproof protection for students. You've seen the bulletproof backpacks - but there is so much more out there. Many of these things bought, sold, and manufactured here in the Charlotte region. Don't miss that story in our 6am hour.
Christine Sperow, Chris Larson, Al, Micah, Caroline Hicks and I are all hard at work for you already - so turn on the TV when you wake up.
-km
From arming teachers, to giving students bulletproof backpacks, groups on both sides of the aisle are discussing different tools that can potentially keep kids safe.More >>
From arming teachers, to giving students bulletproof backpacks, groups on both sides of the aisle are discussing different tools that can potentially keep kids safe.More >>
A 16-year-old was charged after he reportedly stole his mother's vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 16-year-old was charged after he reportedly stole his mother's vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped.More >>
The wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped.More >>
Justin Blackman, a sophomore at Wilson Preparatory Academy, was the only student at his school of 700 to participate in the National School Walkout.More >>
Justin Blackman, a sophomore at Wilson Preparatory Academy, was the only student at his school of 700 to participate in the National School Walkout.More >>
It happened at 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday inside the Rise Biscuit and Donut shop on South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.More >>
It happened at 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday inside the Rise Biscuit and Donut shop on South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.More >>