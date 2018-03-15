More school delays, bulletproof gear for kids

Good morning! Kristen Miranda with you bright and early on this Thursday morning...and it is another morning of school delays in our mountain counties.

We have the full list of closings on our website at wbtv.com/closings and we'll get the full forecast from Al Conklin starting at 4:30am on WBTV News This Morning to see why the conditions are warranting delays.

Today Sandy Parsons is expected it appear in court on murder and child abuse charges. It has been more than 7 years since the death of his adopted daughter Erica. His wife faced the same charges yesterday.

The younger sister of Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof is in trouble with the law for what she allegedly had in her possession in school and what she said on social media.

We have been hearing all of these stories about problems and tragedies for people traveling with pets on airplanes so this morning we are offering some advice from experts if YOU have to travel with your furry friend.

And in the wake of yesterday's student walk-out to draw attention to gun control, we have a SPECIAL REPORT for you this morning. Our Micah Smith is looking at bulletproof protection for students. You've seen the bulletproof backpacks - but there is so much more out there. Many of these things bought, sold, and manufactured here in the Charlotte region. Don't miss that story in our 6am hour.

Christine Sperow, Chris Larson, Al, Micah, Caroline Hicks and I are all hard at work for you already

