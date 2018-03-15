Driver charged after losing control of vehicle, overturning on I - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver charged after losing control of vehicle, overturning on I-485

Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Charlotte Thursday morning. 

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped. 

The driver is expected to be charged with failure to remain lane control. 

The crash did not impact traffic. 

