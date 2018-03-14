Two teens arrested after son took his mom's car without permission

Two suspects were detained after police say they are believed to have taken a car without permission Wednesday night. Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Greenbrook Drive, but he refused.More >>
Two suspects were detained after police say they are believed to have taken a car without permission Wednesday night. Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Greenbrook Drive, but he refused.More >>
Justin Blackman, a sophomore at Wilson Preparatory Academy, was the only student at his school of 700 to participate in the National School Walkout.More >>
Justin Blackman, a sophomore at Wilson Preparatory Academy, was the only student at his school of 700 to participate in the National School Walkout.More >>
It happened at 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday inside the Rise Biscuit and Donut shop on South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.More >>
It happened at 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday inside the Rise Biscuit and Donut shop on South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.More >>
As testing continues along the new light rail, one neighborhood in particular is seeing new changes.More >>
As testing continues along the new light rail, one neighborhood in particular is seeing new changes.More >>
The family says the dog was in a carry-on bag but was sticking out into the aisle. The family says a flight attendant then had them place the dog above them for the whole flight.More >>
The family says the dog was in a carry-on bag but was sticking out into the aisle. The family says a flight attendant then had them place the dog above them for the whole flight.More >>