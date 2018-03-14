Two teens arrested after son took his mom's car without permission

Two suspects were detained after police say a teen stole his mother's car without permission in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle originally reported stolen Tuesday afternoon on Greenbrook Drive, but the driver refused to pull over. Police say the victim, the mother of one of the suspects, claims the car was stolen while she was sleep Sunday at 7 a.m. from her residence in the 1400 block of Starmount Cove.

The suspect, Michael Joseph, took the vehicle from his mother without permission, according to police. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Joseph.

The car, a 2004 Lexus Es 330, was located Wednesday evening by a license plate reader. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Joseph refused to stop.

A police helicopter and some undercover cars followed the car to keep an eye on it, although police say "it is just not a serious enough offense to risk the public and officers' safety with a vehicle pursuit."

Officials say the driver eventually stopped and the occupants ran from the vehicle on Winterfield Place near Rosehaven Drive at 9:41 p.m. The two teens were arrested shortly after, including Joseph.

The second suspect was charged with resist/obstruct/delay and will be released to the custody of his parents. His name will not be released due to his age.

