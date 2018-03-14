Teen accused of stealing mom's vehicle while she slept

A 16-year-old was charged after he reportedly stole his mother's vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Michael Joseph stole his mother's vehicle while she was sleeping at a home around 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stamount Cove. Police say the vehicle, a 2004 Lexus Es 330, was taken without her permission.

A warrant was then issued for the teen's arrest.

A few hours later, police found the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, officers say.

A CMPD helicopter and some undercover officers followed the driver to keep an eye on it, although officers say "it is just not a serious enough offense to risk the public and officers' safety with a vehicle pursuit."

Around 9:41 p.m., the driver stopped on Winterfield Place near Rosehaven Drive in east Charlotte, police say. Two juveniles ran from the vehicle but were arrested a short time later, including Joseph.

Joseph was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are possible, police say.

The second juvenile was charged in the incident.

