Friendly skies mix-up

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
Breaking tonight, the sister of the Charleston Church shooter, Dylann Roof, was arrested and charged with bringing weapons onto school property. Police say they found 18-year-old Morgan Roof with a knife, pepper spray and marijuana at AC Flora High School in Columbia, SC.
Another mix-up in the friends skies—United Airlines say instead of going to Kansas, it accidentally shipped a family’s dog to Japan. The family was expecting their 10-year-old German Shepherd but were presented a Great Dane. This comes a day after a United flight attendant forced a family’s pet puppy to ride in the overhead bin. Tonight, United says the flight attendant didn’t know the dog was in the carrier, but the family insists she did because it barked for hours before it died.
When Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012, the police department reaped the benefits of money spent on security. Tonight, our reporter Amanda Foster is looking at improvements in security should Charlotte land the Republican National Convention for 2020.
And if you’ve ever shopped at Toys-R-Us to buy your kids presents, those days are long gone. The retailer is shutting down 180 stores and putting 33,000 employees out of work.
It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!
