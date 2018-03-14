Toys R Us to close all stores, including six in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/ The Charlotte Observer)- Toys R Us is closing all of its stores nationwide, including six in the Charlotte area.

The closure of all of the chain’s stores comes after disappointing sales over the holiday season. The company had formally filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

The retailer has stores in Charlotte, Pineville, Concord and Gastonia, according to its website.

The toy retailer told employees this week it plans to liquidate all operations as part of a wind-down process, which could affect as many as 33,000 jobs nationwide, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The company’s stores include the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.

It’s not clear when the stores will close their doors. A representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

The closure of the country’s best-known toy retailer follows a growing list of national retailers to close their doors in Charlotte and beyond as more customers opt to shop online instead of in stores. Some recent national names include Macy’s, The Limited, Hhgregg and Bebe.