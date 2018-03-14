New light rail to the north stokes fears of gentrification to some residents

It happened at 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday inside the Rise Biscuit and Donut shop on South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.More >>
It happened at 3:30 a.m. on a Saturday inside the Rise Biscuit and Donut shop on South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.More >>
As testing continues along the new light rail, one neighborhood in particular is seeing new changes.More >>
As testing continues along the new light rail, one neighborhood in particular is seeing new changes.More >>
The family says the dog was in a carry-on bag but was sticking out into the aisle. The family says a flight attendant then had them place the dog above them for the whole flight.More >>
The family says the dog was in a carry-on bag but was sticking out into the aisle. The family says a flight attendant then had them place the dog above them for the whole flight.More >>
Toys R Us is closing all of its stores nationwide, including six in the Charlotte area. The closure of all of the chain’s stores comes after disappointing sales over the holiday season.More >>
Toys R Us is closing all of its stores nationwide, including six in the Charlotte area. The closure of all of the chain’s stores comes after disappointing sales over the holiday season.More >>
If Charlotte’s bid lands the 2020 Republican National Convention, it could bring in big bucks for the local economy. It could also help keep you and your family safe for years down the road.More >>
If Charlotte’s bid lands the 2020 Republican National Convention, it could bring in big bucks for the local economy. It could also help keep you and your family safe for years down the road.More >>