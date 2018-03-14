Report: Charlotte Catholic HS employee terminated over 'inappropriate' emails with students

An employee at Charlotte Catholic High School was fired Tuesday due to "inappropriate" emails with students, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

The report states Charlotte Catholic Principal Kurt Telford notified CMPD on Tuesday that the employee had been terminated. The alleged emails involved the employee and two female students, ages 16 and 17.

Officials have not said what the emails reportedly contained or how the principal became aware of them.

The employee's name and position have not been released.

When reached for a statement, Telford declined to comment on the case because it is a personnel matter and referred questions to the Diocese of Charlotte.

WBTV reached out to the Diocese of Charlotte but have not received a statement as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say no one has been charged in the case.

