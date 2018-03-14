Panthers acquire WR Torrey Smith in trade with Eagles

The Carolina Panthers have traded cornerback Daryl Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith joined the Eagles in March 2017 and helped Philadelphia win the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl in 2018.

Smith recorded 36 receptions for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He then added 13 catches for 157 yards in the playoffs, including a 41-yard touchdown reception in the NFC Championship game.

Originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft,

Smith has played seven seasons in the NFL including four with Baltimore, two with San Francisco and one with Philadelphia. He has two Super Bowl victories with Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Smith had a career-best season in 2013 with the Ravens when he ranked seventh in the AFC with 1,128 receiving yards on 65 catches. The next season he set a career high with 11 touchdown receptions, ranking fifth in the AFC.

For his career, Smith has 4,951 receiving yards and 39 receiving touchdowns. He has added another 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 career postseason games.

Worley was drafted by Carolina in the third round (77th overall) in 2016 out of West Virginia. He has played in 31 games with 25 starts at cornerback in 2016 and 2017.

Last year, he tallied 72 tackles with seven passes defensed and made two interceptions.

Worley has three career interceptions and has made 153 tackles and one sack over two seasons.

In addition, Carolina did not tender contracts to the team’s four potential restricted free agents: wide receiver Kaelin Clay, cornerback LaDarius Gunter, tight end Scott Simonson and offensive lineman David Yankey.

These players immediately became free agents Wednesday at the start of the league year and are now free to sign with any team.

