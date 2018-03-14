Residents robbed, one person shot in Stanly Co.

Residents were robbed and one person was shot in Albemarle Tuesday night.

Police say multiple vehicles and five people armed with guns pulled up in front of a home in the 200 block of N. Seventh Street just before midnight. The robbers ordered everyone standing around to get on the ground.

The suspects entered the home and fired a gun striking Alvin Currie Sr. in the arm.

According to officials, cell phones, purses, car keys and clothing were taken by the suspects before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers located one of the vehicles used in the robbery later in Albemarle. It was determined it was stolen from Salisbury and used in a home invasion earlier that night.

Police are searching for the two suspects and ask anyone with information to call 704-984-9500.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.