Albemarle robbery, shooting believed to be connected to Salisbury break-in

A 17-year-old who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Rowan County has been arrested Thursday morning.More >>
In early 2018, Charlotte-area hospitals restricted access for visitors under 12 due to the growing number of flu cases. Officials said the restrictions will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Friday.More >>
Residents were robbed and one person was shot in Albemarle Tuesday night. Police say multiple vehicles and five people armed with guns pulled up in front of a home in the 200 block of N. Seventh Street just before midnight.More >>
Rowan County residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Primary Elections must register by April 13, 2018.More >>
Rowdy is the newest K-9 Officer now serving at the Kannapolis Police Department. Officer Rowdy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, born in Hungary.More >>
