Albemarle robbery, shooting believed to be connected to Salisbury break-in

An armed robbery in Albemarle Tuesday night is believed to be tied to a Salisbury break-in and robbery that happened just hours before.

Police say five armed people in multiple vehicles pulled up in front of a home in the 200 block of N. Seventh Street just before midnight. The robbers ordered everyone standing around to get on the ground, police say.

Police say the robbers went in the home and fired a gun, striking a victim in the arm.

According to officials, the robbers took cell phones, purses, car keys, and clothing before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers located one of the vehicles used in the robbery later in Albemarle. It was determined it was stolen from Salisbury and used in a home invasion earlier that night.

Three people are broke into an apartment in the 1200 block of West Fisher Street in Salisbury around 9:15 p.m. Police believe the cases are connected.

The robbers took the victims' wallets, passports, phones and their 2006 white Honda Accord, police say. The robbers, described as two black men and one black woman, were reportedly wearing hoodies over their faces.

A green Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen around 6:30 p.m. from Old W. Innes Street, which is nearby.

Police are searching for the two suspects and ask anyone with information to call 704-984-9500.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.