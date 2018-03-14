Victim claims she reported sex assault by CMPD officer in 2014, but wasn't believed

An arrest sheet for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of sexually assaulting a young girl between 2010 2013 claims the victim reported the alleged assaults before but was not believed.

Matthew Porter, 54, is facing eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.

CMPD says the victim, now 17, reported the incidents in Nevada, where she currently lives. The teen told deputies that she was assaulted by Porter between the period of July 2010 and December 2013.

Porter was reportedly close with the teen's family. According to the arrest sheet, the victim claimed the incidents always occurred "under a blanket" on the couch at Porter's home while the victim's mother, sister, and Porter's wife were all present.

The victim claims she told her family about the alleged incidents in 2014, but they "did not believe her allegations."

In late February after Porter's arrest, CMPD held a press conference about the allegations.

Previous: Charlotte officer accused of sex assault facing 28 felony charges

"There is no indication these incidents occurred while he was on duty," CMPD stated.

Porter was placed on unpaid administrative leave. He has been employed with the department since July of 1995 and works in the aviation unit.

“I am disappointed that one of our officers is accused of this very serious offense," CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement. "We represent the law and absolutely will not tolerate one of our own violating it. It’s our job to protect this community. We have no place in our ranks for anyone who would violate the trust of a child in this manner.”

