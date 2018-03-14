School lockdowns lifted after reports of shots fired in Monroe

Officials responded to reports of shots fired in Monroe Wednesday afternoon, forcing lockdowns at a local school.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near Circle Drive.

That area is near Monroe Middle and High School.

According to Union County Public Schools, Monroe Middle and High School were placed on lockdown as police responded to the area.

There's no word on any injuries, what happened in the incident or on any arrests.

No further information has been released.

