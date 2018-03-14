School lockdowns lifted after reports of shots fired in Monroe

While school leaders said the focus of this exercise was to memorialize the victims in the Florida shooting one month after their deaths, some students say it was also a call for lawmakers to make a change to ensure schools are more secure.More >>
While school leaders said the focus of this exercise was to memorialize the victims in the Florida shooting one month after their deaths, some students say it was also a call for lawmakers to make a change to ensure schools are more secure.More >>
According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near Circle Drive.More >>
According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near Circle Drive.More >>
The victim claims she told her family about the alleged incidents in 2014, but they "did not believe her allegations."More >>
The victim claims she told her family about the alleged incidents in 2014, but they "did not believe her allegations."More >>
Three people were displaced after fire heavily damaged a home in Granite Quarry on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Three people were displaced after fire heavily damaged a home in Granite Quarry on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>
Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>