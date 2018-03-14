Three displaced in Granite Quarry house fire

Three people were displaced after fire heavily damaged a home in Granite Quarry on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a home on S. Oak Street just before 3:30.

Firefighters arriving at the location noted smoke coming from the eaves and roof of the house. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly.

The Rowan Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

