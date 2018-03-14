Panthers re-sign Peppers

As free agency continues in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers locked up their most important free agent target as defensive end Julius Peppers inked a one year deal to return to the team.

2018 will be Peps 17th season and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Last season, he led the Panthers in sacks with 11. He also had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He is the Panthers all time leader in sacks with 154.5 and is 4th all time in the NFL in that category. He is the only player in NFL history with over 150 sacks and 10 interceptions.

