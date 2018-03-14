CMPD's first cadaver dog, K-9 Morty, joins CSI Unit

About 1500 Independence High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning to bring attention to gun violence at schools and to remember the 17 people who died February 14 in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.More >>
About 1500 Independence High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning to bring attention to gun violence at schools and to remember the 17 people who died February 14 in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.More >>
Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>
Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>
Several schools in the High Country have announced closings or delays for students Wednesday after winter weather swept through the area at the beginning of the week.More >>
Several schools in the High Country have announced closings or delays for students Wednesday after winter weather swept through the area at the beginning of the week.More >>
As the Spectrum Center prepares to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games in uptown Charlotte this weekend, basketball is just one thing that will make for a busy few days in the Queen City.More >>
As the Spectrum Center prepares to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games in uptown Charlotte this weekend, basketball is just one thing that will make for a busy few days in the Queen City.More >>
Jenn Andrews said she was getting a pedicure in Clemmons, North Carolina three years ago when the technician noticed a nodule on her right foot.More >>
Jenn Andrews said she was getting a pedicure in Clemmons, North Carolina three years ago when the technician noticed a nodule on her right foot.More >>