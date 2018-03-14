Lawsuit filed against Johnson & Wales University alleges sexual harassment by security supervisor

A lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County alleges that a worker at Johnson & Wales University was repeatedly assaulted by her supervisor.

The lawsuit, filed on January 18, states that a female employee of SunStates Security working as a security officer at the campus was exposed to "sexually explicit and offensive remarks, touching in an inappropriate sexual manner, and sexual acts" by her then-supervisor Kevin Weaver.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2014 and 2015 when, according to the lawsuit, Weaver was the Director of Security and head of the Security Department at the university.

The lawsuit alleges Weaver began calling the victim on his personal phone at the end of Dec. 2014. The lawsuit states Weaver then "began a relentless pursuit" of the victim, including "demanding that she engage in various sexual acts with him."

On several occasions, according to the lawsuit, Weaver would hug the employee while in his office. When the victim would reject his advances, she claims, Weaver would make "threats about her continued employment." On one occasion, the employee said, Weaver went to her home and "forced himself on her."

The lawsuit claims that Weaver "repeatedly reminded" the victim that he was a former CMPD officer and "had ways of finding out things about her and making things difficult for her."

The alleged victim claims Weaver engaged in similar behavior with "at least two other women in the workplace."

The lawsuit states that Johnson & Wales "was negligent in failing to take adequate measures to prevent and remedy the unlawful mistreatment" of the victim.

WBTV reached out to Johnson & Wales University about the lawsuit and were told they do not comment on pending litigation.

Weaver, university officials said, is not an employee.

