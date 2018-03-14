Warrant: UNC Charlotte student accused of making threat researched school shootings

A UNC Charlotte student who reportedly had made an "explicit detailed plan" about killing and harming students and staff searched the internet for information on school shootings, according to a search warrant released Wednesday.

The search warrant states that the student who made the threat admitted that he searched the internet for information on "various school shootings" and videos on death. Officials seized the student's laptop during the search, the warrant states.

The warrant also reports that the student had a UNC Charlotte emergency response guide attached to his wall and it was allegedly opened to the "Active Shooter response" and evacuation pages.

On Monday, UNC Charlotte sent a notice to the campus alerting them of an incident.

The university says law enforcement quickly interceded after the student expressed "disturbing ideations, including committing gun violence on campus."

A source told WBTV that the student received medical attention. It is unclear whether the student will face any charges.

UNC Charlotte said there wasn't an imminent threat to the campus.

