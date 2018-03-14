Andrew Jackson High School students remember Florida victims, demand for change

Students at Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County participated in the Enough-National School Walk Out event to remember the victims of the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida.

At 10 a.m. on March 14, exactly one month since the school shooting in Florida, students walked out of class, sat in the hallway and remained silent as the instructor of ROTC read the names and bios of the 17 victims over the PA system.

“They were living their life, they were excited and they were going to college,” Junior AJHS student Chloe Mungo said. “Then their parents didn’t see this coming, it just happened and now their lives are over.”

“It’s amazing, I’m proud on a daily basis about what goes on in this school, but when you looked down the hallway and see the students really taking the time to reflect, it was heartwarming,” ROTC Instructor John Verdugo said.

While school leaders said the focus of this exercise was to memorialize the victims in the Florida shooting one month after their deaths, some students say it was also a call for lawmakers to make a change to ensure schools are more secure.

“I think it’s important that we as students demand safety, it’s a right and that’s why I took part in it,” Mungo said. “ Stricter laws, ban on assault weapons and stronger background checks, I think that needs to happen.”

