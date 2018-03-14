Morganton man pleads guilty in deadly 2016 crash

A Burke County man will spend at least five years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a deadly wreck that happened in 2016.

Troopers say 30-year-old Leon Creasy, of Morganton, was driving a 1986 Toyota pick-up truck and was heading south on Hartland Road when he hit a curve, went off the road and hit a tree in June 2016. Creasy's passenger, 54-year-old Richard Church, died at the scene.

Officials said Creasy had to be cut out of the car and was sent to a Charlotte-area hospital. He was in critical condition for some time following the crash. Court officials said there was an "extreme odor of alcohol" coming from Creasy.

PREVIOUS: Passenger killed, driver critically injured in Burke County crash

Court officials say Creasy was impaired at the time of the crash.

Creasy was convicted of aggravated felony death by vehicle. He was sentenced to spend five to seven years at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

He had previously been convicted of driving while impaired in April 2016 in Caldwell County, court officials said.

