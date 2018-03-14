Trio wanted for breaking into Salisbury apartment with kids inside

Three people are wanted for breaking into an apartment in Salisbury Tuesday night with two kids inside.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 1200 block of West Fisher Street. Salisbury police say two kids and three adults were inside the apartment at the time.

The robbers took the victims' wallets, passports, phones and their 2006 white Honda Accord, police say. The robbers, described as two black men and one black woman, were reportedly wearing hoodies over their faces.

A green Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen around 6:30 p.m. from Old W. Innes Street, which is nearby. Police don't know whether the cases are related, but say it is unusual that two cars would be stolen in close proximity to each other within a few hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

