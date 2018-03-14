Sandy Parsons back in Rowan County to face charges, Casey asks for court-appointed lawyer

Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of Erica Parsons and husband of Casey Parsons, is back in Rowan County Wednesday to face murder and child abuse charges.

Sandy Parsons is facing charges of first degree murder, child abuse, felony concealment of death and felony obstruction of justice.

Casey Parsons made her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.

Parsons, the adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, was brought back to Rowan County Tuesday from a federal prison in Florida.

Casey Parsons has now formally been charged with first degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, felony concealment of death and felony obstruction of justice.

In court on Wednesday afternoon Judge Lori Hamilton read the charges to Parsons. Parsons said she wanted to have a court appointed lawyer.

At one point Casey Parsons appeared to stare at the family group seated on the front row that included the mother, sister, and aunt of Erica Parsons.

Parsons showed no emotion during the brief appearance that lasted less than five minutes.

Parsons is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Sandy was previously serving time in a federal prison in Michigan.

On Wednesday several members of the Parsons family were present in court, including Erica's biological mother, Carolyn Parsons, Erica's sister Brittany Cline, her aunt, and Casey Parsons' parents along with Erica's adoptive brother Jamie Parsons.

"I was abused as a child, Erica’s abuse was mine times 10," Carolyn Parsons said. "I hope that this haunts them for the rest of their lives. I hope they never have a minute’s peace. I hope it destroys them.”

Investigators say Casey and Sandy Parsons murdered Erica Parsons in November, 2011, hid her body in a shallow grave on family property in South Carolina, then repeatedly lied about Erica going to Asheville to live with her grandmother.

