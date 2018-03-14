Casey Parsons first court appearance on Wednesday

Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday. Parsons, the adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, was brought back to Rowan County Tuesday from a federal prison in Florida.

Casey Parsons has now formally been charged with first degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, felony concealment of death, and felony obstruction of justice.

Parsons is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Casey's husband Sandy Parsons, now serving time in a federal prison in Michigan, has been indicted on the same charges and will be brought back to Rowan County to be formally charged.

Investigators say Casey and Sandy Parsons murdered Erica Parsons in November, 2011, hid her body in a shallow grave on family property in South Carolina, then repeatedly lied about Erica going to Asheville to live with her grandmother.

