Cooking for A Healthy Life kicks off March 14 in Kannapolis

Kannapolis City Council has proclaimed March as National Nutrition Month®. To reinforce their commitment to nutrition as an ongoing priority, the City of Kannapolis along with several community partners will launch Cooking for a Healthy Life.

A new Discover a Healthy Life initiative, Cooking for a Healthy Life will promote culinary nutrition as an additional cornerstone of healthy living, giving families easy access to recipes, nutritional information and a calendar of local cooking and nutrition research events.

To develop Cooking for a Healthy Life, the City of Kannapolis partnered with Cabarrus Health Alliance, the Dole Nutrition Institute, the UNC Nutrition Research Institute, the NC State Plants for Human Health Institute, the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, all organizations affiliated with the NC Research Campus.

On Wednesday a kickoff event will be held at 5:30 pm in the Laureate Center in the Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way. Chef Mark Allison with the Dole Nutrition Institute and Meghan Charpentier, MS, MPH, with Cabarrus Health Alliance will demonstrate two simple but nutritious recipes- fiesta bowls and yogurt parfaits- and then attendees will make the dishes at their table. While everyone enjoys the meal, more information about Cooking for a Healthy Life will be shared, including a new website, www.cookingforahealthylife.com, that serves as a central clearinghouse for all of the nutrition and cooking resources that will be continually updated.

Over 100 members of the community, who are signed up for Run Kannapolis, Loop the Loop and other healthy initiatives in the City, on the N.C. Research Campus and through the Cabarrus Health Alliance will attend the event.

Following the March 14 kick off, representatives from the groups coordinating Cooking for a Healthy Life will begin meeting with community groups to create new partnerships and gain direct feedback to continue developing the initiative as part Discovery a Healthy Life.

For more information, visit www.cookingforahealthylife.com

