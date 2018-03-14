BLOG: Snow continues to fall in the High County, prompts Winter Weather Advisory

More Mountain Snow

Brisk & Chilly Day

Warmer Late Week

Another wave of snow poured back into the mountains overnight, prompting yet another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Several inches of new snow fell overnight, so be careful heading out Wednesday morning as slick roads have developed again!

Closer to Charlotte, Wednesday will be the chilliest day over the next week, as we don't even make it out of the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. With a 15-20 mph breeze added to that, it will feel even colder.

We'll turn things around again by the end of the week. Highs will rebound to the low to mid to upper 60s to round out the week with more sunshine expected.

Beyond the workweek, if you're making plans for the weekend, be mindful there is a chance for a few widely separated showers on Saturday, but it certainly does not appear to be a washout. More clouds and northerly breezes, however, will likely knock us back into the chilly 50s Saturday before we rebound yet again Sunday, jumping to near 70 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Next chance for showers looks to be late Monday into early Tuesday with highs both days in the mid 60s.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

