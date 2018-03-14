Cam Newton's longtime girlfriend announces pregnancy

It looks like Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is an expectant father.

Newton's longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, posted this photo to Instagram with the caption "Big Mama."

There's no word on how far along Proctor is but this will be the couple's third child together.

The two welcomed their daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella last February and also have a 2-year-old son named Chosen.

Newton is also father to Proctor's 9-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

