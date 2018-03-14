Local school walkouts against gun violence

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Wednesday, March 14. There is a lot to talk about this morning. Let's start the day together! Turn on WBTV News This Morning as soon as you wake up.

Team coverage: It's been one month since 17 students and staff members were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Today -- students across the nation and locally in our area, will walk out of school to protest gun violence. There are several schools we're learning about in Charlotte and the Rock Hill area that are planning to protests as well. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will be live at 5 a.m. telling us about why students at Myers Park High School feel so passionately about standing up for their safety. WBTV's Micah Smith will be monitoring the national protest from the Alert Center and will bring us information as it develops.

What do you think? Should students be allowed to walk out of class in a form of protest? Go to wbtv.come/VOTE, we're allowing you to vote in our unscientific poll starting right at 5 a.m.

The adoptive mother of Erica Parsons is expected in a Rowan County courtroom today. Casey Parsons arrived yesterday from Florida. Parsons faces four charges in connection to Erica's death.

Amazon shoppers listen up. A recall has just been issued for a phone charger many consumers purchased on the popular website.

The LYNX Blue Line Extension officially opens on Friday. It goes from the north end of I-485 all the way to the South end of town. It will also stop on the UNC Charlotte campus. With recent crimes near at least one college campus in that area we'll tell you how the school is taking extra steps for security.

WEATHER CHANGES: Spring is less than one week away and we're going to actually feel a warm up ahead of it! Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down the seven day forecast now!

