High Country schools announce closings, delays amid winter weather

Several schools in the High Country have announced closings or delays for students Wednesday as snow continues to fall, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory.

Another wave of snow poured back into the mountains overnight, prompting yet another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Several inches of new snow fell overnight, so be careful heading out Wednesday morning as slick roads have developed again!

Avery County Schools, Mitchell County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools and Watauga County Schools is closed for students on Wednesday. It will be an optional teacher workday for staff at Watauga County Schools.

WCS will be closed for students on Wed., March 14. It is an Optional Teacher Workday. Staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety and should use caution if choosing to travel. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/AVxFwjknIj — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 14, 2018

Ashe County Schools are closed Wednesday, March 14 for students. It is an optional teacher workday for ten month employees. — Ashe County HS (@AsheCountyHS) March 14, 2018

Ashe County Schools initially issued a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Caldwell County Schools Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools and McDowell County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Larry Putnam, who is the superintendent of Burke County Schools, said the district is operating on a three-hour delay after first issuing a two-hour delay.

BCPS is now going on a three hour delay for students and staff due to some secondary roads that are not quite clear yet. — Larry Putnam (@LarryLputnam) March 14, 2018

The closings and delays come days after several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina canceled class for students on Monday and Tuesday following a winter storm that swept through the area.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools were closed for students Monday.

Students who attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools were dismissed early Monday.

Snow in the mountains fell early Monday morning and into the afternoon. Accumulations were one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches.

