High Country schools announce closings, delays amid winter weather

Dennis Alexander was teaching public safety for his Administration of Justice class in Seaside High School when a shot went off around 1:20 p.m., reports CBS Monterey, California affiliate KION-TV.More >>
Dennis Alexander was teaching public safety for his Administration of Justice class in Seaside High School when a shot went off around 1:20 p.m., reports CBS Monterey, California affiliate KION-TV.More >>
Here’s the silver lining: It might be easier to get an apartment, because the vacancy rate is going up as a wave of new buildings hit the market.More >>
Here’s the silver lining: It might be easier to get an apartment, because the vacancy rate is going up as a wave of new buildings hit the market.More >>
Several schools in the High Country have announced closings or delays for students Wednesday after winter weather swept through the area at the beginning of the week.More >>
Several schools in the High Country have announced closings or delays for students Wednesday after winter weather swept through the area at the beginning of the week.More >>
Kannapolis City Council has proclaimed March as National Nutrition Month®. To reinforce their commitment to nutrition as an ongoing priority, the City of Kannapolis along with several community partners will launch Cooking for a Healthy Life.More >>
Kannapolis City Council has proclaimed March as National Nutrition Month®. To reinforce their commitment to nutrition as an ongoing priority, the City of Kannapolis along with several community partners will launch Cooking for a Healthy Life.More >>
Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>
Casey Parsons is due to make her first appearance in a Rowan County courthouse on Wednesday.More >>