High Country schools announce closings, delays after winter weather sweeps through area

Several schools in the High Country have announced closings or delays for students Wednesday after winter weather swept through the area at the beginning of the week.

Avery County Schools, Mitchell County Schools, Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools and Watauga County Schools is closed for students on Wednesday. It will be an optional teacher workday for staff at Watauga County Schools.

WCS will be closed for students on Wed., March 14. It is an Optional Teacher Workday. Staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety and should use caution if choosing to travel. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/AVxFwjknIj — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) March 14, 2018

Ashe County Schools are closed Wednesday, March 14 for students. It is an optional teacher workday for ten month employees. — Ashe County HS (@AsheCountyHS) March 14, 2018

Ashe County Schools initially issued a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Caldwell County Schools, Burke County Public Schools, Alexander County Schools and McDowell County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

The closings and delays come days after several school districts in the High Country area and western North Carolina canceled class for students on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties until midnight on Monday. Ashe County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, Avery County Schools, Catawba County Schools, Watauga County Schools and Mitchell County Schools were closed for students Monday.

Students who attend Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Alexander County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Burke County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Iredell-Statesville Schools were dismissed early Monday.

Snow in the mountains fell early Monday morning and into the afternoon. Accumulations were one to three inches with some spots getting as much as five inches.

