CMS is against arming teachers in the classrooms, report says

Crews battled a fatal house fire in eastern Rowan County Monday afternoon. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home located on Peggy Lane near Rockwell.More >>
A Harrisburg town councilman is upset after being censured at a town meeting Monday. Harrisburg councilman Ron Smith said he wasn’t informed that he was going to be censured until a few hours prior to the Harrisburg Town Council meeting. He said he was emailed a copy of the censure documents.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement expressing their opposition arming teachers in the classrooms. In the statement CMS says teachers, parents and students do not wish to have guns in the classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses.More >>
York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.More >>
Two people were transported after a wreck caused road closures in north Charlotte Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near Oakdale Road and I-85 at Brookshire. A car crashed into a jeep that on the shoulder of the road.More >>
