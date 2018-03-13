CMS is against arming teachers in the classrooms, report says - | WBTV Charlotte

CMS is against arming teachers in the classrooms, report says

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement expressing their opposition of arming teachers in the classrooms.

In the statement CMS says teachers, parents and students do not wish to have guns in the classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses.

The school district says they have strengthened security measures in the schools and will make further recommendations to increase safety and security through the upcoming budget process.

