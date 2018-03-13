North Charlotte car crash closes down two lanes of traffic

Two people were transported after a wreck caused road closures in north Charlotte Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near Oakdale Road and I-85 at Brookshire.

A car crashed into a jeep that was on the shoulder of the road.

Officials have not said what caused the crash and the extent of the injuries of those involved.

No further information has been released at this time.

