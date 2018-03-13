City Hall in Bessemer City to relocate staff after mold exposure

City Hall's HVAC system in Bessemer City revealed a moisture issue in the air after an air quality test March 2. The city says that the HVAC system along with some ceiling tiles and a portion of the duct work that services the first and second floors will need to be replaced.

A report states that there were elevated counts of Alternaria and Cladosporium in the customer service/ finance division office space on the first floor of City Hall.

Officials say the mold exposure is not toxic however, it can affect those with autoimmune deficiencies. Residents can find additional information about the mold types here.

The city is working to resolve the issue while limiting the exposure to staff and citizens, which they say is a top priority. Officials say they were able to catch the issue before it worsened.

The customer service/finance division will relocate to the Kiser Senior Center beginning March 26. They will remain at the location until all clean up efforts are completed.

Citizens can visit the temporary location to pay utility bills and speak with administrative staff.

