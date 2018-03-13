Student walkout

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
Casey Parsons, the adoptive mother of Erica Parsons, is in jail in Rowan County tonight charged with Erica’s murder. Parsons had been held in Florida on fraud charges but was transferred to Salisbury where she’s charged with first degree murder, felony child abuse, felony obstruction of justice and felony concealment of Erica’s death.
Tomorrow, students at Myers Park High and several other local schools planned to walk out of class in support of stricter gun laws. They plan to spend 17 minutes for each of the 17 victims of the Florida school massacre. We’ve asked how the CMS Superintendent plans to hand it, Dr. Wilcox says he doesn’t condone it, but understands it. They don’t plan on discipline unless students leave campus and put themselves or others in jeopardy.
United Airlines under fire tonight after a flight attendant forced a woman to stow her bulldog puppy in the overhead bin. That puppy wound up dying during the flight.
A Harrisburg town councilman is upset after being censured at a town meeting Monday. Harrisburg councilman Ron Smith said he wasn't informed that he was going to be censured until a few hours prior to the Harrisburg Town Council meeting. He said he was emailed a copy of the censure documents.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement expressing their opposition arming teachers in the classrooms. In the statement CMS says teachers, parents and students do not wish to have guns in the classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses.
York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.
Two people were transported after a wreck caused road closures in north Charlotte Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near Oakdale Road and I-85 at Brookshire. A car crashed into a jeep that on the shoulder of the road.
City Hall's HVAC system in Bessemer City revealed a moisture issue in the air after an air quality test March 2. The city says that the HVAC system along with some ceiling tiles and a portion of the duct work that services the first and second floors will need to be replaced.
